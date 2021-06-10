Old-School RPG Encased New Trailer Invites You to The Dome

A new trailer has been shared online today for Encased, the old-school turn-based role-playing game in development by Dark Crystal Games which is currently available in Early Access on Steam.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases more of the game's unique dystopian setting centered on The Dome, a mysterious artifact filled to the bring with advanced technology where living beings can enter, but cannot leave.

Some new screenshots have also been shared today. You can check them out below.













Encased will release on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on a yet to be confirmed date as part of the newly established Koch Media Prime Matter label.