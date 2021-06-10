Mount and Blade II Bannerlord Is Officially Coming to Consoles and Retail

As part of the Prime Matter announcements, Mount and Blade II Bannerlord was officially confirmed to be coming to consoles (though it is presently unclear whether that means next-gen only or not) in addition to PC. The publishing agreement also means that the game will be available globally through retail stores, in addition to digital ones.

Armagan Yavuz, Founder of TaleWorlds Entertainment, said:

Bannerlord Online Mod Lets You Play Mount & Blade 2 with Hundreds of Players

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord is having a very successful Early Access period and we are blown away by the interest and support of our community. As we get closer to the official launch, our priority is to make Bannerlord accessible to all gamers, and retail is a big part of that. We are happy to partner with Koch Media and entrust them with this important responsibility, and have full confidence they will help us to serve our gamers in the best possible way.

Niklas Kaeding, Global Communications Manager at Koch Media, added:

We are delighted to team up with TaleWorlds for this upcoming release. Mount and Blade II Bannerlord is a highly awaited title throughout the gaming community. The unique gameplay mix in a Medieval setting has proved to be a successful formula in the past which makes it a perfect fit for the newly founded premium games Label. We are looking forward to bringing this game to global retailers.

Launched on Steam Early Access fifteen months ago, the game has since received many updates that have added new systems (like rebellions, prison breaks, and keep battles) and new tech features such as NVIDIA DLSS support.

While we don't have any official sales data from TaleWorlds, SteamSpy estimates between five and ten million owners of Mount and Blade II Bannerlord, and 87% of the user reviews are positive (though recent reviews have a slightly lower rate of 82%).