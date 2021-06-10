Narrative-Driven Action Adventure Game Echoes of the End Announced

Koch Media and Icelandic studio Myrkur Games announced today an ambitious narrative-driven action-adventure game called Echoes of the End today.

The game, which will be the very first game in development by Myrkur Games, will put players in the role of Ryn, a seasoned fighter with the ability to manipulate and destroy matter, as she explores a unique fantasy world featuring deep lore and beautiful landscapes.

The first glimpse of Echoes of the End has been provided during the Summer Games Fest Kick-Off event today as part of the Prime Matter label reveal, but a better look at the game will come during a special streaming event that will be held tomorrow, June 11th.

Halldór S. Kristjánsson, CEO & Game Director at Myrkur Games, commented on the announcement, saying:

We're incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Koch Media for the development of our upcoming action-adventure game. Koch shares our high ambition and passion to deliver phenomenal gaming experiences, and their team has been wonderful to work with. Koch empowers us to do what we do best, and we couldn't be more excited to show you some of what we have in store.





Echoes of the End is currently in development for yet to be announced platforms. More information on Myrkur Games' first title will be coming tomorrow, June 11th.