PAYDAY 3 is Releasing This Year, Prime Matter Confirms; Short Pre-Alpha Footage Released

PAYDAY 3 will release in 2023, publisher Prime Matter has confirmed.

The news was announced yesterday through a short pre-alpha video from developer Overkill Software. We've included the in-game pre-alpha footage below:

PAYDAY 3 is the long-awaited sequel to 2013's PAYDAY 2. The game will be using Unreal Engine with development kicking off in 2019. At this point, it's unsure whether the team is using either Unreal Engine 4 or Unreal Engine 5.

Developed by Overkill Software en Starbreeze Studios, PAYDAY 3 is planned to release on PC and consoles. Koch Media is publishing the title under the Prime Matter label.

"We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term PAYDAY 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the “Games as a service” model", Tobias Sjögren, Acting CEO of Starbreeze, said last year. "In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of PAYDAY 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of PAYDAY 3."

We've included some of the game's main features, as shared last year, down below:

The sequel will be set in The Big Apple: New York City. The game is set in a living, enormous representation of the city. One game changer: the media is now covering the gang, their exploits...and who knows what might come from that...

PAYDAY 3 is set several years after the events of 2, where the gang retired from their life of crime and rode off into the sunset. In the meantime, the world of PAYDAY has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities.

The original four characters - Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf are returning to a life of crime for PAYDAY 3.