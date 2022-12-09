Scars Above Drops an Intimidating New Trailer and a February 2023 Launch Date

Last year Prime Matter and developer Mad Head Games revealed Scars Above, an atmospheric sci-fi shooter with roguelike elements somewhat in the vein of Returnal and other similar games. Well, today at The Game Awards, Prime Matter dropped a new trailer and confirmed a February 2023 release date. The trailer provides a fresh peek at the game’s creepy world and even more creepy enemies. You can check it out for yourself, below.

Looks like the game has received some additional visual polish since we saw it last year. Need to know more? Check out our hands-on preview and the following official description…

“A colossal and enigmatic alien structure appears in Earth's orbit and stuns the entire world; humanity names it ‘The Metahedron’. The Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team (SCAR) - consisting of scientists and engineers - is sent to investigate.

Things don’t go as planned and the Metahedron hauls the team across space onto a mysterious planet. Playing the role of Dr Kate Ward - a SCAR member - who wakes up dazed, alone in a strange, hostile environment. Determined to survive, you set out to find your crew and unravel the mystery behind what’s happened to you.”

The Scars Above Experience:

Immerse yourself in an exciting sci-fi adventure inspired by the classics of the genre

Explore an enigmatic and intricate alien world - with plenty of mysteries to uncover

Fight tactically, using a combination of elemental attacks, gadgets and items, exploit the environment and enemy weaknesses

Engage exciting and challenging enemies and bosses, from hulking rock-covered monstrosities to nightmarish creatures lurking in the dark

Gain knowledge and acquire new skills

Scan enemies to learn about their weaknesses and behaviours

Use your scientific skills to conduct research and extrapolate information

Scars Above launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 28, 2023. A demo for the game is available now.