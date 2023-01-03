System Shock Remake Release Date Set for March 2023, 5 Years and 3 Months After the Original Date

The System Shock remake has been finally nailed down to a March 2023 release date. The Steam page already mentioned it, but the news is that the developers at Nightdive Studios acknowledged the release month in their latest Kickstarter update.

As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed - the scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support - the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the System Shock remake that needed that extra shine.

Variants, Effects, and Features

When accessing a locked area, you’ll now scan the appropriate card to gain entry.

Citadel has gone through a bit of a makeover and is ready for her big finale.

We’ve created some Enemy Variants to provide new challenges to the player in later levels.

This new enemy type is a call-back to an original we initially omitted, but decided to include.

Diego will be making numerous appearances throughout the game.

Updated effects for the weapons, like the Plasma Rifle, provide a final level of polish.

As you know, dismemberment has been a high priority for us and every enemy is receiving a completely custom dismemberment model - there are a lot of enemies and the amount of effort being spent on this is staggering.

The System Shock remake was first announced in November 2015. The project received a Kickstarter campaign in June 2016, when Nightdive Studios estimated a full release in December 2017. The campaign got $1.35 million in funding, but the System Shock remake even went on hiatus in early 2018 when the developers admitted they had taken the 'wrong path'.

Development had to be restarted, leading to a massive delay. Later, Nightdive proposed a Summer 2021 release window, but that didn't pan out, either. In December 2021, though, Prime Matter announced it would publish the System Shock remake. The deal likely helped the project's conclusion, or at least we hope so.

The System Shock remake will be released for PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Game Store; it's also launching on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series S|X consoles.