Kingdom Come Deliverance Is Coming to The Nintendo Switch; Port Being Handled by Saber
Kingdom Come Deliverance is coming to the Nintendo Switch, developer Warhorse Studios has announced.
The developer announced the news yesterday via Twitter. The port of the story-driven popular from 2018 is being handled by the porting wizards at Saber Interactive – the same studio behind the pretty impressive The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt port for Nintendo’s hybrid platform.
Due to your overwhelming feedback. the unthinkable becomes thinkable!! In collaboration with @TweetsSaber, #KingdomComeDeliverance is coming to the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/zztWhNhjgs
— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 10, 2021
At the moment of writing, it’s unknown whether we’re looking at a digital or physical release of the title. A release date for the Switch port has yet to be announced, but based on a reply from Warhorse Studios PR manager, the collaboration with Saber Interactive just kicked off. As such, it appears that the port is still somewhat further out.
“waaaaaaaaaaay too early to have something to say about that”, PR manager ‘Sir Tobi’ said on Twitter when asked about a physical release on Nintendo’s platform. “The cooperation just started.”
Kingdom Come Deliverance is quite a demanding game on PC, and initially, the title suffered from quite a few performance issues on consoles. Various patches were released to increase performance. It remains to be seen how the game will look and run on the Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, Saber has proven to be quite proficient when it comes to handling Switch ports.
We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about Kingdom Come Deliverance coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents' death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!
- Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics
- Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions
- Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless
- Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks
- Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you
- Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter