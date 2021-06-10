Sci-Fi Action RPG Dolmen To Release In 2022 On PC and Consoles

Dolmen, the sci-fi action role-playing game in development by Massive Work Studio, is releasing next year on PC and consoles.

Today, Koch Media announced that it has teamed up with the Brazilian studio to release the game in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Thanks to the new partnership, which will see the game get released under the Prime Matter label, the game will also be available at retail.

New Dolmen screenshots have also been released today. You can check them out right below.













