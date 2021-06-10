Sci-Fi Action RPG Dolmen To Release In 2022 On PC and Consoles
Dolmen, the sci-fi action role-playing game in development by Massive Work Studio, is releasing next year on PC and consoles.
Today, Koch Media announced that it has teamed up with the Brazilian studio to release the game in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Thanks to the new partnership, which will see the game get released under the Prime Matter label, the game will also be available at retail.
New Dolmen screenshots have also been released today. You can check them out right below.
Dolmen launches sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X and Xbox One worldwide.
Cosmic Horror and Sci-Fi are two ways to talk about Dolmen. It is a third person action game with RPG elements but with a lovecraftian plot that calls players to find what’s behind the darkest secret of the universe!
A forgotten planet called Revion Prime will be the place where the action takes part. And it won’t be easy: Adaptation and exploration will be your main weapons as you craft new items and equipments from your enemies’ carcasses! Every step can be your last one!
Use your experience points to improve yourself and face what no human has ever faced. After all, quoting David Hume: “The life of man is of no greater importance to the universe than that of an oyster.” Maybe he was right… Or not.
