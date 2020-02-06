Pixel 4a Specs Include Older, Non-5G Snapdragon SoC; Codename Confirmed

Thanks to some thorough digging, it was found that Google’s Pixel 4a lineup was associated with three possible codenames, suggesting that a total of three models could launch in the near future. Thanks to some more digging, XDA Developers have discovered code that links the ‘sunfish’ codename to the mid-ranger, while also confirming the Pixel 4a specs in the process. Needless to say, it won’t be 5G-ready, but that’s no reason to get upset because there’s some positive news in all of this too.

Pixel 4a Specs to Include Older Snapdragon 730; Possibility of a 5G-Ready Model Still on the Cards

‘Sunfish’ was already confirmed to use the Snapdragon 730, and with some evidence shared by XDA Developers, the Pixel 4a specs are expected to include this SoC. Unfortunately, physical evidence in the form of images could not be shared by Mishaal Rahman since the source that was inspected to find out previous information contains some valuable insight into other details that he does not want to lose access to.

Google Might Launch Just the Pixel 4a in 2020; Larger Pixel 4a XL Unveiling Might Not Happen

What this can mean is that XDA Developers’ editor-in-chief could share useful information down the road, possibly for the Pixel 5. Coming back to the Pixel 4a specs, it won’t support 5G connectivity since the Snapdragon 730 doesn’t have an embedded 5G modem but that doesn’t mean you should get disappointed. There’s still a chance the remaining two codenames ‘bramble’ and ‘redfin’ are linked to models that offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765, which does come with an integrated 5G modem.

The mid-range but powerful chipset also supports 120Hz displays, so the cheaper Pixel 4a might also ship with a higher refresh rate if we’re lucky. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the news, other Pixel 4a specs mentioned when CAD renders were published included a 5.7-5.8-inch display, along with a single front-facing punch-hole camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port, a rear primary sensor, and a fingerprint reader mounted at the back.

If Google promises a competitive tag to go along with these decent Pixel 4a specs, then it looks to be yet another winning formula for the search engine giant. As it turns out, the company hasn’t been experiencing much success with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as no information related to their sales was shared by CEO Sundar Pichai during the earnings call. In any case, the company would want the momentum to catch up much sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, Google is able to turn things around with the Pixel 4a.

