The original Pixel 4a that launched earlier this year is still one of the best and most affordable Android phones you can buy. If you wish to get the true Android experience, that is where the money is at. However, for $350, you are getting a phone made entirely out of plastic, which we all know is not the most durable material out there.

However, if you were concerned whether you should get your hands on the Pixel 4a just because of the use of materials, you would be glad to know that it has passed the unfair test that our beloved JerryRigEverything conducts.

Pixel 4a Passes with Flying Colours in the Durability Test.

Now we all are familiar with the tests that are conducted, and to be honest, they are harsh to the point that no one will use their phone like that in real life. At the same time, it is a reassurance that even if you wish to use brute-force, nothing is going to come in the way of your phone. Without wasting any more time, let's look at the video.

Obviously, the durability test does prove that the Pixel 4a is one of the sturdiest devices, and it will not give up on you, but at the same time, we have to understand that the rest of the phone can still get damaged. You just won't lose it in the process of the damage.

Needless to say, Google has done a fine job with the construction here. I can only begin to describe the anxiety that comes with owning a more expensive phone that is also more prone to breaking simply by falling out of your hands or something along those lines.

Have you been using your Pixel 4a? How is the experience going as far as the overall build quality?