Google Teases Pixel 4a Launch Date For August 3rd

Google Pixel 4a is one of the most highly anticipated budget smartphones to launch this year. Since OnePlus Nord made a debut almost a week ago, it will be great to see how the two budget smartphones stack up against each other. Moreover, the launch of the Google Pixel 4a was recently teased by Google with 'lorem ipsum'. The launch is said to take place on August 3, which is right around the corner.

Over the past few months, Google Pixel 4a was leaked extensively but the launch was nowhere in sight nor did Google made any solid comments. However, while we thought the Pixel 5 would be the company's next release, we now have a potential launch date for the Pixel 4a.

Made by Google's Facebook and Twitter pages were updated with a new cover image. The image features a small cutout, probably hinting at the punch-hole display to be part of the Pixel 4a's screen. The 'lorem ipsum' text highlights several references to photography like "lowlightena", "bokehus", and "megapixelum" on the company's online store.

Google shared a teaser on its online store, that says " the Google just what you've been waiting for phone" will be revealed on August 3rd. The page was first spotted by 9to5Google and the message is not instantly available for you to read. You have to tap various boxes until the colors match the Google logo. Here's how to set it: Blue, Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, and Red.

At this point in time, while not all details are certain, the Pixel 4a will be priced at $349, $50 lower than what Apple is charging for the 2020 iPhone SE. In addition, it will boast Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP camera, and a 5.8-inch OLED display.

The Pixel 4a has been in the rumor mill for a while now and it seems like the perfect time to announce the device between the recently launched OnePlus Nord and Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. We will share more details as soon as we hear it.