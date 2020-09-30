Google Pixel 5 Event Start Time In Your Region and What to Expect From The Event

The day is finally here. Google will be announcing its latest and greatest smartphone for this year today. Unlike last year, Google will be hosting a virtual event. The company will not just be announcing the Google Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4A 5G. We are also expecting the company to announce the new Chromecast and a Nest-branded smart speaker. If you're not sure about the event start time, we will let you know when will the Pixel 5 launch event in your region of residence.

Here's When the Pixel 5 Launch Event Will Begin in Your Region and What can We Expect From The Launch Night In With Google

Google will announce its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A along with other hardware on September 30, 11 AM PT. If you're not sure when the event will begin in your local time zone, that is what we are here for. Check out the table below to know the Google Pixel 5 event start time in your region or local time zone.

The table above shows a list of cities with the corresponding time of the Pixel 5 event. All you have to do is find the city where you live and then check the corresponding time mentioned next to it. Once you do that, schedule all of your appointments and routine accordingly if you wish to catch the event live. If you're unable to find your city, head over to the TimeandDate website and look for your city there and then check the corresponding time. That's all that you have to do.

What to Expect From Google's Pixel 5 Launch Event

Here's everything that you can expect from Google's Pixel 5 launch event.

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google announced its Pixel 4A budget smartphone back in August and, to be honest, the $350 price tag grew on me as it holds the best value. In addition to this, the smartphone incorporated the best camera module there is on the market. If you're someone who primarily focuses on the camera quality and results the Pixel 4A is a great option. Now, the company is probably going to make it available with 5G functionality. The price of the device will be comparatively higher than the non-5G model.

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. However, according to rumors and leaks, the company will be moving towards a budget-level processor instead of keeping it high-end. However, this is still up for debate and the final word rests with the company so we can't be too sure about it. We will find out everything today at the Google Pixel 5 launch event.

New Chromecast With Remote

The Chromecast on the other hand will potentially come with a remote this time around. In addition to this, it will also incorporate Android TV functionality which is a major plus. What the device will do is transform any display into a smart TV. It will be available at a potential $60 price tag.

Google's Nest-Branded Smart Speaker

Lastly, we're also expecting the company to announce a new Google Smart Speaker alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G.

We will be covering the event live, so be sure to stick around with us. Share your expectations in the comments section below.