One Pixel 4a 5G Model Could Launch Alongside Regular Version in 2020

Previously leaked CAD renders revealed Google’s plan to launch a Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL successor later this year in the form of a Pixel 4a. Turns out, a new leak suggests the technology giant might be expanding its plans with the unveiling of a Pixel 4a 5G too.

Going by the Specs Alone, the Pixel 4a 5G Might Feature a Snapdragon 765

Buried deep within the open-source code for Android, XDA Developers found codenames belonging to three possible upcoming handsets, and one of them could be the Pixel 4a 5G.

Sunfish

Redfin

Bramble

Reading these codenames, we see that Google’s affinity of assigning fish names to its devices is still alive and kicking. According to the code, specifications for the non-4G Pixel 4a include a Snapdragon 730. No other information has been published about the handset so far, but the smartphone codenamed Redfin is something readers will be interested in. Once again, the code reveals that this particular version could be the Pixel 4a 5G, and going by that information alone, it could feature a Snapdragon 765, Qualcomm’s first mid-range SoC to sport an integrated 5G modem.

Qualcomm is also reported to reduce the price of its Snapdragon 765 to be in direct competition with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L. Perhaps this move can also mean the Pixel 4a 5G will become cheaper for the masses? Looks like we’ll find out in the future. While we’re on the subject of Google launching two Pixel 4a models later this year, there’s one other thing you should know. Earlier, tech YouTuber Dave2D came out with news that Google could only launch one Pixel 4a model this year.

His reasoning was simple; the Pixel 3a XL didn’t offer enough value to customers for its price increase as opposed to the Pixel 3a, so it makes sense to launch just a single Pixel 4a version. However, if we were given a choice, Google should launch the Pixel 4a 5G armed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765. The prospect of having 5G support on a mid-range model from Google will be enough to get a lot of eyes on this smartphone, and that might translate into a lot of sales in the process. While we sound ambitious, the Pixel 4a 5G could be the most popular handset the company has ever made.

Of course, since there are conflicting reports here, we recommend treating this leak with a pinch of salt for now, as nothing is concrete for the time being. When we get to learn more about Google’s plans, we’ll inform you immediately.

Source: XDA Developers