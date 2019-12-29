Pixel 4a Camera Hump Plus Familiar but Improved Design Shown in Latest Renders

Google’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL might sport one of the best cameras in a small budget, they weren’t exactly the most pleasing products to look at. The Pixel 4a design has improved, if the latest renders are to go by, but there’s still a hint of familiarity between the three models, as you’ll soon find out.

Pixel 4a Camera Housed Inside Smaller Hump Gives the Impression of a Watered-Down Pixel 4

While Google is expected to launch both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL next year, most likely during its annual I/O 2020 event, OnLeaks and 91mobiles have decided to give you guys a first look at both the Pixel 4a design, and camera placement. First, let us take a gander at the aesthetics, starting with the punch-hole front camera approach. This is a welcoming change as opposed to the massive top and bottom bezels we’ve seen on previous-generation Google-branded smartphones.

Huawei’s In-House Google Apps Alternatives As Good as the Real Thing, a Company Spokesperson Claims

Sadly, this will also mean that users won’t be able to experience features like Face Unlock or Motion Sense, but that should be expected considering that this is a budget-oriented handset. Thankfully, the Pixel 4a design still includes a 3.5mm audio jack, with the display size said to measure between 5.7-5.8 inches, revealing a rather negligible increase over the Pixel 3a screen size, which measures 5.6 inches diagonally. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, which can mean that both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL will feature IPS LCD panels instead of OLED ones to drive down production costs.













At the back, we have the Pixel 4a camera hump, which is similar to what the Pixel 4 features but it is smaller in size because inside you’ll only be able to find a single sensor and an LED flash. Hopefully, Google will be using the same primary 12MP camera with the Pixel 4a as the one used with the Pixel 4, giving the upcoming affordable smartphone a major selling point at a lower price. There are two speaker grills at the bottom, along with a single Type-C USB port.













According to additional details, the dimensions of the Pixel 4a will measure 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm, with the thickness totaling 9mm if you include the camera hump. Unfortunately, Pixel 4a’s hardware specifications list wasn’t mentioned, but you can rest assure Google won’t be using a Snapdragon 865. Perhaps the Snapdragon 765 would be a better fit for these models, and best of all, the chipset features an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem, meaning both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL will get 5G connectivity right off the bat.









While OnLeaks is ‘on point’ with his renders on previous occasions, we should definitely wait for more information to come forth, and we’ll gladly update you when that happens, so stay tuned.

Source: 91mobiles

Products mentioned in this post Pixel 4

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.