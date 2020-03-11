New Nintendo Direct Reportedly Scheduled for the Week of March 26; Nindies Showcase Said to Air Next Week

Nintendo is reportedly scheduling a new general Nintendo Direct for the week of March 26, according to several media outlets.

Website VentureBeat and Gamesradar are reporting that Nintendo currently has two Directs planned for this month, one being the Nindies Showcase that we wrote about earlier, and the other likely being a general Direct broadcast that will focus on Nintendo’s 2020 lineup.

Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Direct for Today Focused on This Year’s Nintendo Switch Games

According to VentureBeat, the Nindies Showcase is said to air next week on March 18, while the general Direct is likely to air the week after that on March 26.

Updated the story. Indie thing next week. Nintendo Direct the week of March 26. We're going to talk about it right now on the podcast. https://t.co/34FU0yTwKE — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 10, 2020

While we can’t confirm which titles Nintendo will be announcing during a general Direct, recent rumors suggest that a new Paper Mario and a new 2D Metroid are candidates that could be announced.

Last month, we already reported on several Directs said to be airing, one of them being the Animal-Crossing Direct that released on February 20. Back in January of this year, Nintendo aired a Pokemon Direct that focused on Pokemon Mystery Dungeon for the Nintendo Switch and two expansion packs for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

The last general Nintendo Direct dates from September 2019. During this broadcast, the arrival of SNES games on the Switch was announced alongside Overwatch, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Deadly Premonition 2, Assassin's Creed: Rebel Collection, Doom 64, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Divinity Original Sin 2 and various other titles coming to the Switch.