There Will Be Two Nintendo Directs This Month, Insider Claims; One Likely Dedicated to Animal Crossing – Rumor

There will be two Nintendo Direct broadcasts this month, according to a well-known Nintendo Insider.

With Nintendo skipping the general Direct last month in favor of a Pokémon and Super Smash Direct, many have already speculated about a general Direct later this month. According to insider Zippo, however, this won’t be the only Direct broadcast this month – there will likely be another one and chances are high that its dedicated to the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Zippo said as much on the ResetEra forums earlier today. “Alright then”, the insider wrote. “Might as well let it out.

[There are] two Directs this month. You've already guessed what they obviously are. Not sure of the timing, but that February 20th stuff lines up for [Animal Crossing: New Horizons]”.

Of course, as with all rumors, take the ‘information’ above with a fair pinch of salt. However, Zippo is a legitimate insider and has in fact been verified on the ResetEra forums.

Last month, we already reported on two Switch titles that might be announced during an upcoming Direct – a new Paper Mario and a new 2D Metroid title which is said to be a sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion for the GBA. Past weekend, leaker Sabi again claimed that a new Paper Mario will be arriving for Nintendo's hybrid platform later this year. The leaker also said that the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel is taking longer than anticipated and is unlikely to release this year.

Nintendo’s last general Direct dates from September 4, 2019. During this broadcast, Nintendo announced the arrival of SNES games on the Switch alongside Overwatch, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Deadly Premonition 2, Assassin's Creed: Rebel Collection, Doom 64, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Divinity Original Sin 2 and much more.

As always, we will keep you updated in case we learn more about the Nintendo Direct broadcasts.