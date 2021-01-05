A new Nintendo Direct broadcast could be airing soon as Nintendo has updated its official Nintendo Direct Archive.

As spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, Nintendo just updated the Direct Archive website, indicating that a new Direct might be inbound. How is updating an archive an indication of Nintendo airing new Direct you say? Well, the company appears to have the tendency to update the archive close to a new Direct episode – Nintendo updated the archive back in September of last year, after which a new Partner Direct followed a few days later. The same happened in October when the Archive was updated a few days before another Partner showcase.

Nintendo Acquires Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Metroid Prime: Federation Force Developer Next Level Games

Whether this new update is related to a new Nintendo Direct remains to be seen, but with fans thirsty for news and announcements, we thought you might find this interesting.

The most recent Nintendo Direct Mini (Partner Showcase) dates from back in October of last year. This broadcast focused on Immortal: Fenyx Rising, Bravely Default II, Control, No More Heroes, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Back in September of last year, Nintendo aired a Super Mario 35th Anniversary Direct, announcing the long-rumored Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection alongside Mario Kart Live and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

The most recent general Nintendo Direct episode aired back in September of 2019. This Direct focused on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield alongside Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.