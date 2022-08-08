Menu
New 30-Minute Nintendo Direct Focuses on Splatoon 3; Airs Later This Week on August 10

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 8, 2022
splatoon 3 new nintendo direct

Nintendo has just announced a new Nintendo Direct broadcast, focusing on the upcoming Splatoon 3.

The new Direct stream was announced via Twitter just now and will air this week on August 10th at 6 a.m. PT. According to Nintendo’s official tweet, the stream will be roughly 30 minutes in length, during which fans will receive 30 minutes of Splatoon 3 updates.

Splatoon 3 was officially announced back in February of last year. Down below you’ll find the official announcement trailer. The third installment in the series is slated for a release next month on September 9.

Splatoon 3: In this new game in the Splatoon series, you’ll leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. Its heart is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather: Splatsville, also known as the “City of Chaos.” Splatoon 3 introduces various features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customization options and movement abilities to bring to the returning 4v4 Turf Wars matches. More information about the full-fledged sequel coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 will be revealed in the future.

