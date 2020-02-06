General Nintendo Direct Likely to Air Next Week; Nintendo Nindies Showcase Reportedly Slated for Next Month – Rumor

The rumored general Nintendo Direct is likely to air next week and Nintendo is reportedly organizing a Nindies showcase next month as well.

Over the weekend we reported on some tweets from Nintendo leaker and Spieltimes Journalist ‘Sabi’, who said that Nintendo will be airing two Nintendo Directs this month. One of them will likely be a Direct dedicated to the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, while the other one is said to be a general direct. The initial info about the two Directs this month came from ResetEra user and verified insider ‘Zippo’, which info was backed up by ‘Sabi’.

As covered yesterday, this ‘general’ Direct probably isn’t happening this week. ‘Sabi’ has now again taken to Twitter to talk about the rumored upcoming Nintendo presentations and has also mentioned another presentation that Nintendo is said to be holding – a Nindies Showcase next month.

Should note that the “two this month” are just me assuming Zippo is right. I haven’t bothered getting clarification if he is completely right, I just trust him. However the third one I personally am very sure of. I’m sure others will mention it soon enough too. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 5, 2020

According to the leaker, with the Animal Crossing-dedicated Direct said be taking place on February 20, the general Direct is likely airing next week.

Yep, there are only 3 weeks left of February after this week I believe, which would only leave one other week direct-less assuming there are two this month. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 5, 2020

I haven’t gotten a date specifically, but next week seems the most likely — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 5, 2020

Regarding the rumored Nindies Showcase next month, ‘Sabi’ said this isn’t all too surprising based on Nintendo’s previous Nindies showcases in February/March previous years.

To please those who don’t like my recent teases... yes, there is a Nindies presentation in mid-March. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 6, 2020

I do not have an exact date yet, but given it is in mid-March, it being around GDC like a few previous ones would make a lot of sense. I’ll post more about it in the future, likely before March begins. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 6, 2020

Nindies will be next month, has nothing to do with the current direct leaks for this month that come from others. I haven’t gotten info on Feb directs unfortunately besides one specific thing. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 6, 2020

Sabi correctly leaked the entire E3 2019 and Gamescom 2019 lineup last year. Nintendo's previous general direct dates from September 2019. The Nintendo Nindies 2019 Showcase took place during last year's GDC event in March. A total of 18 Indie titles were showcased during the presentation, including former Xbox exclusive Cuphead.