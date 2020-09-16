New Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase Announced for Tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has just been announced by Nintendo.

The news was announced through Twitter just now. Airing tomorrow at 16:00 CEST/ 7 AM PT, the new Direct Mini will feature information about upcoming Nintendo Switch titles from the company’s publishing partners.

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners. pic.twitter.com/nidlz0AnWV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

Tomorrow’s Direct Mini will be the third in the Partner Showcase series. Last week we already reported that a new Direct might be inbound as Nintendo recently updated its Nintendo Direct Archive, and the company seemingly has the tendency to update its archive close to a new Direct broadcast. Previous Nintendo Direct Mini Partner showcases fosused on the Shin Megami Tensei Nocturne HD Remaster alongside the 2021 release window for the next main entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V.

The August showcase focused on Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Fuser, World of Tanks Blitz, Big Rumble Boxing and various other titles coming to the Switch.