Next Week’s Nintendo Direct is Still On, Insiders Claim; Allegedly Airing Tuesday, September 13

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 10, 2022
nintendo direct zelda september 13

Next week’s rumored September Nintendo Direct broadcast is still a go, despite some rumors claiming otherwise.

Recently, both GiantBomb’s Jeff Grubb and GamesBeat’s Mike Minotti said that Nintendo would be airing a “Zelda Blowout” Nintendo Direct this month, but after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, some rumors claimed that Nintendo might be delaying the Direct. From the looks of it, however, next week’s Nintendo Direct is still on. At least, that’s what Grubb and insider Nate the Hate are now both saying.

“OK”, Grubb tweeted. “It does sound like the Direct is still on. If it gets moved around, it will probably be a very minor adjustment. Expect it early next week.”

After this tweet, insider Nate the Hate chimed in on this on the ResetEra forums, also saying that the planned Direct is still on track and that nothing has changed.

On Twitter, the Nintendo insider provided some additional details about the Direct, claiming that it will be announced on Monday and that Nintendo will air it on Tuesday the 13th.

Whether there’s any truth to these claims remains to be seen, but both insiders have proven to be accurate on various occasions in the past.

As said, the rumored Direct is said to be focused on the Zelda franchise with Nintendo allegedly announcing the long overdue Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports. In addition, it is said that Nintendo will also be unveiling the rumored Metroid Prime remaster for the Switch.

“If they’re going to have Zelda stuff there, this is not a Partner Direct, and those are the things that we’ve been hearing”, Grubb said last week. “The specifics that were name-dropped were Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports to the Switch.”

As always, we will keep you updated on this matter. For now, stay tuned.

What do you think – will there be a new Direct next week, and if so, what will Nintendo be revealing? Hit the comments down below, but play nice.

