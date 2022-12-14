NARAKA: BLADEPOINT To Get NieR Crossover, Xbox One Launch, New Hero, Weapon, and More

Today, 24 Entertainment announced a host of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT news at the NARAKA FEST 2022 event. The game is getting a NieR crossover, a launch on Xbox One, a new hero and weapon, and more content for its PvE mode. Get the full lowdown below in the official overview provided by the developers.

New Weapon: Pole Staff

Following the recent addition of NARAKA’s Shaolin-inspired Staff, another new weapon type is on the way. Looking to expand the game’s melee arsenal even further, 24 Entertainment plan to introduce the Pole Staff in February 2023. Heavy, yet powerful, and styled after the Chinese God of War, Guan Yu, its legendary Souljade can summon his mythic steed, Red Hare, ready for battle.

New Hero: Feria Shen

Just as ferocious, we have our next confirmed playable hero for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT - Feria Shen. Adept in combat as a weapons master, she’s also a famed mech rider. In the heat of battle she can trigger her Ultimate to summon Trouble, a mech companion armed with a pair of devastating Swarm launchers, raining down fire on her enemies. Feria Shen will be available in-game later this month on December 22nd.

New Platform: Xbox One

24 Entertainment are working hard to bring their unique online action game to as many players as possible. During NARAKA FEST 2022, the studio has officially announced an Xbox One version of the game, launching on December 22. It will appear on Xbox Game Pass alongside the Xbox Series X|S edition, which launched earlier this year.

New Content: SHOWDOWN Chapter III

New players can join NARAKA veterans in the game’s ever-expanding co-op PvE mode. SHOWDOWN Chapter III will be arriving in January 2023, so squad up and get ready to brave the mountainous Yushan Ruins, where you’ll fight none other than Viper Ning’s own mother.

New Crossover: NieR Replicant & NieR Automata

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT will soon cross swords with the legendary action game series, NieR. 24 Entertainment are proud to announce an upcoming collaboration with Square Enix as Yoko Taro’s twisted universe bleeds into the popular multiplayer title. During this crossover event, expect exclusive new content inspired by characters and weapons from the world of NieR. We plan to share more details of this collaboration with fans in future.

As a reminder, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT launched in August 2021. In Wccftech's review, Francesco praised it for standing out within the Battle Royale genre.

With excellent combat and traversal mechanics and a unique atmosphere, Naraka: Bladepoint stands out from the battle royale crowd. Cluttered interface, controls that require some tweaking, the bad implementation of microtransactions, and general lack of content, however, damage the experience a bit, preventing it from becoming a must-buy for fans of the genre. The foundation is still extremely solid, so with proper support, Naraka: Bladepoint definitely has the chance to rival all of the most popular battle royale games on the market.

The game became a best-seller on Steam before launching on mobile platforms earlier this year. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is also one of the many titles listed for DLSS 3 support, and the developers told us they would add ray tracing, too. There is currently no word on when either will be added to the game, though.