Naraka: Bladepoint is Slashing Its Way to Android and iOS

After being successful on PC, Naraka: Bladepoint is finally slashing its way to mobile, all thanks to NetEase Connect. The mystical twist on battle royale is heading to both iOS and Android and the game will bring the same high-quality graphics and gameplay that made the PC version what it is today.

Naraka: Bladepoint Features Fluid and Flashy Gameplay and is Built From the Ground Up for Mobile Platforms

The good news is that Naraka: Bladepoint is not just a PC port; the game has been designed from the ground up with mobile hardware in mind, and this will ensure the perfect controls, UI, camera, and all the other factors that will make the mobile gaming experience a lot better.

Android 11 Manages to Take the Top Spot in 2022 Android Distribution

Users who are willing to go ahead and subscribe for Naraka: Bladepoint, you can head over here.

In addition to that, players are also going to see a new hero in the game's roster named Takeda Nobutada, The Demon Vessel. Here's an excerpt about Takeda. Takeda is the mentor of Kurumi and is the vessel of the demon Furen, who can cause lethal damage to your enemies when called on in combat. With the Demonic Aid skill, release Furen onto the battlefield and push your enemies back, strike them, or teleport Takeda over to enemies for a brutal attack. With the Mythic Grab skill, you can put Takeda on alert and when attacked, he’ll grab his opponent's weapon and turn the tables in a devastating counter-attack. Takeda will be joining the fight from tomorrow, May 21st.

You can check out Takeda's skill showcase below.