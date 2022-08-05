Menu
Company

Naraka: Bladepoint’s New PvE “Showdown” Campaign Mode is Available Now

Nathan Birch
Aug 5, 2022
Naraka Bladepoint

Like most battle royales, Naraka: Bladepoint is mostly about offing your fellow players, but NetEase is now expanding the experience with a full-on PvE campaign entitled “Showdown.” The mode will see teams of three players take on waves of baddies, before going head-to-head with a challenging boss. You can check out a trailer for Showdown mode, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
World of Warcraft Mobile MMO Canceled by Blizzard and NetEase Before Even Being Announced

Need to know more? Here's the full rundown on Showdown mode...

"In Showdown mode players can take on a new challenge in teams of three (trios). Players will be pitted against a variety of challenges of varying difficulties as ferocious enemies surround and attack them. As the difficulty ramps up, trios will need to communicate and collaborate to survive and emerge victorious. Showdown culminates with a truly epic boss battle, as the teams face down Omni, a formidable and challenging boss; one who has orchestrated all the evil doings and chaos befalling players up to this point.

At launch, teams will have four heroes to choose from: Kurumi, Tarka, Valda, and Viper. Each will come equipped with their own unique melee and ranged weapon set, encouraging players to utilise a variety of abilities to tackle hordes of enemies across the map.

Progression is an integral part of Showdown, with players rewarded for each success as they battle through the new game mode. Each character can be upgraded and will be gifted new equipment, with the added ability to unlock even more new skills. As each hero builds their strength and skills, teams can progress toward tackling higher difficulties — and earning significantly more impactful rewards as they do so."

In addition to Showdown mode, Naraka: Bladepoint will also add a new map, Holoroth, later this month. You can check out a teaser trailer for that, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Halo Infinite Top Devs Defect to Found New Studio “Jar of Sparks” for NetEase

Naraka: Bladepoint can be played on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Showdown mode is available to tackle today, and the new Holoroth map launches on August 19.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
Filter videos by
Order