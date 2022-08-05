Naraka: Bladepoint’s New PvE “Showdown” Campaign Mode is Available Now

Like most battle royales, Naraka: Bladepoint is mostly about offing your fellow players, but NetEase is now expanding the experience with a full-on PvE campaign entitled “Showdown.” The mode will see teams of three players take on waves of baddies, before going head-to-head with a challenging boss. You can check out a trailer for Showdown mode, below.

Need to know more? Here's the full rundown on Showdown mode...

"In Showdown mode players can take on a new challenge in teams of three (trios). Players will be pitted against a variety of challenges of varying difficulties as ferocious enemies surround and attack them. As the difficulty ramps up, trios will need to communicate and collaborate to survive and emerge victorious. Showdown culminates with a truly epic boss battle, as the teams face down Omni, a formidable and challenging boss; one who has orchestrated all the evil doings and chaos befalling players up to this point.

At launch, teams will have four heroes to choose from: Kurumi, Tarka, Valda, and Viper. Each will come equipped with their own unique melee and ranged weapon set, encouraging players to utilise a variety of abilities to tackle hordes of enemies across the map.

Progression is an integral part of Showdown, with players rewarded for each success as they battle through the new game mode. Each character can be upgraded and will be gifted new equipment, with the added ability to unlock even more new skills. As each hero builds their strength and skills, teams can progress toward tackling higher difficulties — and earning significantly more impactful rewards as they do so."

In addition to Showdown mode, Naraka: Bladepoint will also add a new map, Holoroth, later this month. You can check out a teaser trailer for that, below.

Naraka: Bladepoint can be played on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Showdown mode is available to tackle today, and the new Holoroth map launches on August 19.