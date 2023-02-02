NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – SHOWDOWN Chapter III Hands-On – Cold Is The Matron Of Yushan

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a game that doesn't require any introduction. Since its release back in 2021, the battle royale game developed by 24 Entertainment managed to attract quite a few players thanks to some unique mechanics such as deep melee combat and exciting movement options that set the experience apart from any other similar games.

The game's solid melee combat mechanics, heavily inspired by those seen in the Musou games by Omega Force, and the very personable heroes possibly shine even more in the PvE SHOWDOWN mode. In this mode, which can be played solo or with other players, all heroes are better flashed out, coming with a signature weapon and ample customization possibilities granted by the Souljades system. This PvE mode has now been expanded with its third chapter, which brings new challenges to the mix, challenges that players will only be able to overcome with the help of others.

The main addition brought by the new NARAKA: BLADEPOINT - SHOWDOWN Chapter III update is a new area, Holorth, and a new map, the Gelid Yushan Map, where a powerful enemy called the Matron of Yushan awaits players. This female demon has been gathering the souls of the dead for a long time, and thus has become so powerful that powerful heroes like Viper Ning are unsure they can confront her and live to tell the tale.

The lore of this new enemy is represented well in the actual game. The new PvE challenge, which can be played solo or with other players like the rest of the current PvE content, comes with three difficulty settings. At the lowest difficulty, the Matron of Yushan is definitely manageable by a competent solo player, but the other difficulties require solid teamwork to win, as well as good knowledge of the game's unique rock-paper-scissor system that allows players to parry or even negate attacks from enemies. Additionally, the boss' attack patterns change with difficulty, so players always need to be on their toes even if they have fought the boss and defeated her at lower difficulties. With the ability to freeze Heroes, deal tons of damage, and never leave time for healing or repairing armor, the Matron of Yushan is truly the ultimate PvE challenge of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT.

The additions introduced by the new NARAKA: BLADEPOINT update don't end here. Tianhai got added to the PvE character roster, opening up more PvE party compositions. New Souljdes have also been added to introduce new and improved customization possibilities and let players unleash the true potential of all the Heroes available for PvE.

Ultimately, the new content introduced in the NARAKA: BLADEPOINT - Chapter III Showdown won't win new players to the game, as it doesn't alter the game in any significant way, but those who are already invested in the game and have enjoyed the PvE additions of the past year will find plenty to like in the new update. And if these well-designed additions are any indication, the future is definitely looking bright for the battle royale game by 24 Entertainment.