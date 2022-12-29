Elden Ring, Lost Ark, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Dying Light 2 Among the Top 2022 Steam Games

2022 was another big year for Steam, with Valve’s platform breaking concurrent user records, but what were all those folks actually playing? Sure, breakout Steam hits like Vampire Survivors grabbed headlines, and stuff like DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike are always popular, but what’s the full picture look like?

Well, Valve has released their 2022 list of Steam’s best sellers (which actually measures which games produced the most gross revenue, rather than unit sales). Valve doesn’t provide an exact ranking, instead sorting them into pools – Platinum for the #1 through #12, Gold for #13 to #24, and Silver for #25 to #50. They’re listed here in alphabetical order.

Platinum

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

Lost Ark

Monster Hunter Rise

Naraka: Bladepoint

PUBG Battlegrounds

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Gold

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead by Daylight

FIFA 23

Forza Horizon 5

God of War

Grand Theft Auto V

Rainbow Six Siege

Ready or Not

Red Dead Redemption 2

Total War: Warhammer III

War Thunder

Warframe

Silver

Black Desert

Cities: Skylines

Civilization VI

Cult of the Lamb

FIFA 22

Final Fantasy XIV

Hunt: Showdown

It Takes Two

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

NBA 2K22

Phasmophobia

Project Zomboid

Raft

Rimworld

Rust

Sea of Thieves

Spider-Man Remastered

Stellaris

Stray

Team Fortress 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Forest

The Sims 4

V Rising

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Some interesting results! Stuff like Elden Ring and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II aren’t a huge shock, but Dying Light 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Lost Ark did better than I thought. Also, I guess everyone still loves Yi-Gi-Oh! Go figure. Valve also listed the most-played Steam games, grouped by whether they surpassed certain peak player milestones. While these largely mirror the highest-grossing games, there are some key differences.

Over 240K Peak Players

Apex Legends

Ark: Survival Evolved

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

Goose Goose Duck

Lost Ark

PUBG Battlegrounds

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Over 130K Peak Players

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

Monster Hunter Rise

MultiVersus

Naraka: Bladepoint

New World

Path of Exile

Rust

Team Fortress 2

Total War: Warhammer III

V Rising

Over 75K Peak Players

Civilization VI

Dead by Daylight

Dead Hunger

FIFA 22

FIFA 23

Football Manager 2022

Football Manager 2023

Left 4 Dead 2

Need for Speed Heat

Raft

Rainbow Six Siege

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Terraria

The Forest

The Sims 4

The Witcher 3

Unturned

Valheim

Vampire Survivors

War Thunder

Warframe

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

What do you think? Surprised by this year’s Steam hits? Which games listed above did you pick up?