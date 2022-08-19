Naraka: Bladepoint August 19th Update Introduces New Hero, Map and More

A new Naraka: Bladepoint content update is now live, introducing plenty of new content to the battle royale game developed by 24 Entertainment.

The August 19th update is the biggest content update since the game's release last year, bringing the new map Holoroth. The new map comes complete with new mechanics and weather conditions.

The new Naraka: Bladepoint update also introduces a new hero, the female healer Ziping Yin. You can see her in action in the trailer below.

Gifted and selfless, she gives her all in healing and treating anyone in need.

Such is her medical skill that you'd be forgiven for thinking just her presence alone can heal the sick, or return the fallen from their eternal slumber.

Ziping's gentleness and lively nature belied her strength: for here she stood, unflinching and unwavering though her family and the entire nation were under threat.

"Saving a single life is one thing. To save everyone, however... Yet no matter how tough, I'll do what I can!"

The launch of the new Naraka: Bladepoint update is only part of the celebrations for the game's first anniversary. A free trial will be available until August 22nd, and a 50% discount will be available from today until August 29th, so there's no better time to get into the game than now.

Naraka: Bladepoint is now available on PC worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review:

With excellent combat and traversal mechanics and a unique atmosphere, Naraka: Bladepoint stands out from the battle royale crowd. Cluttered interface, controls that require some tweaking, the bad implementation of microtransactions, and general lack of content, however, damage the experience a bit, preventing it from becoming a must-buy for fans of the genre. The foundation is still extremely solid, so with proper support, Naraka: Bladepoint definitely has the chance to rival all of the most popular battle royale games on the market.