For a couple of years now, Microsoft has been working on a new version of Windows 10, calling it Windows 10X. Introduced alongside Surface Duo and Surface Neo, Microsoft made headlines with these groundbreaking announcements. However, it appears that the Windows maker is shelving Windows 10X, trying to focus on the development of Windows 10 instead.

The company has been trying to build a lighter, modern version of Windows for several years now. It appears that its latest attempt is also going to be binned. Trying to compete against Chrome OS, Microsoft was focusing on a simplified interface and improved security for Windows 10X.

Announced initially in 2019 before the pandemic as the OS for dual-screen devices (like its Surface Neo, which probably won't be released anytime soon either), the company then moved on to build it for single-screen devices. But, according to Petri, Microsoft is no longer focusing on the development of Windows 10X.

"According to people familiar with the company’s plans, Microsoft will not be shipping Windows 10X this year, and the OS as you know it today, will likely never arrive," the publication reports. "The company has shifted resources to Windows 10, and 10X is on the back burner, for now."

Increasing PC demand and Windows 10 usage to blame for this decision?

While Microsoft has long wanted to compete against Chromebooks, the company has experienced significant growth during the pandemic as more people bought new PCs for work and school from home purposes. Microsoft reported last week that Windows non-Pro revenue grew by a massive 44 percent and Surface revenue increased 12% (up 7% in constant currency).

Windows 10 currently has over 1.3 billion monthly active users, reflecting a strong userbase for the Redmond tech giant. Looking at these numbers, it makes sense for the company to start focusing more on the development of Windows 10 to potentially increase its user base.

Whether Windows 10X is released or not, the company has been moving its features and visual changes to Windows 10 as part of its Sun Valley update. Windows 10 21H2 update scheduled for a Fall 2021 release is expected to introduce a number of visual and performance improvements that were initially targeted for Windows 10X.

While shelving of Windows 10X might be called a failure by Windows enthusiasts, at this time, it's actually prudent of the company to let go of this ambitious plan. In a world that is still trying to deal with the pandemic over a year later, the market isn't ready for a completely new type of device and operating system. Instead, Microsoft's focus on the operating system that is already being heavily used by over a billion users around the world and bringing most of the useful Windows 10X changes to Windows 10 is actually a win for the end-user.

