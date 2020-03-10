The Windows maker has today released a fresh new Preview Image of Microsoft Emulator and Windows 10X Emulator. Today's update brings Microsoft Emulator up to version 1.1.54.0 and Windows 10X Emulator Image to version 10.0.19578.

Microsoft said that today's refresh "includes many updates to Windows 10X including the Win32 Container." Here are the complete details of Microsoft Emulator and Windows 10X Emulator Image (Preview) build 19578:

Check for new images in the Emulator! The Microsoft Emulator version 1.1.54.0 now includes the ability to query the Store for updated images and install them. On first run of the emulator, if there are no images installed, it will prompt to download an image. The developer can also choose to check for new images through the File->’Download emulator images’ menu item. Test existing applications in the emulator on released versions of Windows The Windows 10X Emulator Image version 10.0.19578 includes a new EULA that no longer requires it to be installed on a Windows Insiders machine. You can now install it on Windows 10 version 10.0.17763 or higher. With released SDKs, developers can use this new configuration to test their existing apps on the dual-screen devices and to enhance their app experiences with dual-screen patterns; taking advantage of TwoPaneView class and leveraging the Wonder Bar with CompactOverlay. Reminder, in order to use the Insiders Preview SDK, developers must setup their environment on a Windows Insiders OS Win32 apps now participate in the windowing model This update applies the windowing model for Windows 10X to your Win32 apps running in the container. System-defined window placement ensures that users have a consistent and simplified windowing experience that is tailored and appropriate to a smaller, dual-screen, and touch-friendly device. Some gaps remain and will be addressed in future updates.

For more details, head over to the release notes.

Microsoft released Windows 10X emulator and Microsoft Emulator last month to offer an early experience of how the dual-screen operating system would work on the Surface Neo and other dual-screen devices scheduled for a holiday 2020 release. You can head over to this guide to learn about how to get it installed and running.

