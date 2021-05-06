Windows 10 has slowly been introducing redesigned icons following its Fluent Design System, but it appears Microsoft is now planning a "sweeping visual rejuvenation" through the 21H2 update planned for this fall. The Windows maker is finally ditching its Windows 95-era icons that have survived through the years and still lurk around the corners of this latest desktop operating system by the company.

Codenamed Sun Valley, Windows 10 21H2 update is changing icons found in Shell32.DLL, including icons for the hibernation mode, networking, floppy drives, and more. Icons that are part of this DLL come up through several dialog boxes across the OS.



While Microsoft introduced a new design with Windows 10, icons have yet to be brought up to date with the new design language. This has resulted in an inconsistent look and feel for an OS that is trying so hard to be the next generation's desktop operating system without carrying reminders of Windows 7 (or its predecessors) that has proven itself to be quite an incorrigible competitor.

Microsoft is expected to finalize Windows 10 Sun Valley by July. The update will be the first major release for Windows 10 after version 2004 delivered in early 2020. The Windows maker has since delivered two minor updates, version 20H2 and 21H1 - v21H1 hasn't yet been released for the public users. The company has already started preparing Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1) for release, and it should start delivering for the public by the end of this month.

