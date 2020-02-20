Microsoft is currently working on Windows 10X, its operating system exclusively designed for dual screen devices. While Windows 10X is "an expression of Windows 10," it does seem to be getting quite a noticeable design overhaul. Along with Dynamic Wallpapers and a new setup experience, Windows 10X is also getting colorful new icons in a Fluent Design push.

It now appears that the Windows maker is rolling out these new icons to Windows 10 Insiders running the regular Windows 10. There are already hints that the company would eventually use Windows 10X to modernize Windows 10, as well. The new icons sure get the job done, going away from the flat icon design that Windows 10 currently carries.

New Windows 10X icons being seen by both Fast and Release Preview rings

These new icons are currently only appearing for Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast and Release Preview rings. Following Microsoft's Fluent Design principles, hundreds of new icons will be released in the coming days. Current phase brings new life to icons for:

Calculator

Mail and Calendar

Groove Music

Voice Recorder

Alarms & Clock

Movies & TV

More in-built apps are to follow, including refreshed icons for Microsoft Store, Camera, and others. Since Release Preview ring is also reporting seeing these new icons, they should arrive for the end users very soon too.

Windows 10X will hopefully end up giving more such treats to regular Windows 10 users. If nothing else, these icons sure bring a new visual life to the operating system.

Via: Alumia_italia