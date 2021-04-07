Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21354 to Insiders in the Dev Channel just an hour ago, and now the company has also dropped ISO files for this major build.

Windows 10 CO_RELEASE Build 21354 brings several feature improvements and bug fixes. It also promotes MSPaint out of Windows Accessories to its own rightful place on the Start Menu. For the complete changelog, check out our earlier piece detailing all the changes, improvements, and bug fixes.

Halo: MCC Season 6 Adds a New Halo 3 Map, Mouse and Keyboard Xbox Support, and More

Delivered to the Dev Channel, these builds aren't tied to any specific future version of the operating system, however, are likely to be part of the 21H2 release, which is expected to be a major feature update after the minor Windows 10 20H2 and 21H1 (yet to be released to the public) updates.

Heads up! We've released Build 21354 ISOs for #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel. https://t.co/hVRqOZZ11f#AreYouFlightingYet — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) April 7, 2021

Download Windows 10 ISO files for Build 21354

ISO files are now available for Windows 10 21H2 Build 21354. Insiders in the Dev Channel testing these new features can now clean install the latest build through the ISO files.

To be able to download Windows 10 Build 21354 ISO files, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download Windows 10 ISO files for CO_RELEASE Build 21354]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

Microsoft has finalized the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H1, which follows another smaller update, the October 2020 Update. Expected to be made available for the public in May, version 21H1 will be delivered like a non-disruptive monthly cumulative update to devices running Windows 10 versions 2004 or 20H2.