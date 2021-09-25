New Kena Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.06 Adds Remappable Movement Keys on PC, Makes Parry Counter Attack Easier and More

Developer Ember Lab has rolled out Kena Bridge of Spirits patch 1.06 across PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Yet another patch for Kena has been deployed across all platforms, addressing some additional issues and allowing PC players to remap the movement keys. In addition, this new update makes the Parry Counter Attack easier to perform and packs a fix for lost Karma. According to the development team, save files missing Karma will be fixed after downloading and applying this new patch. You’ll find the official release notes down below:

New Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.05 Disables PS5 Activity Resume Game Feature, Packs Photo Mode Changes and Fixes Various Bugs

Kena Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.06 Release Notes PC/PS5/PS4 Added ability to remap movement keys (PC only).

Implemented fix for lost Karma. Save files missing Karma will be corrected after downloading the patch.

Fixed progression blocker in Storehouse. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed progression blocker when entering the Ancient Well. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed previous saves with Forge progression blocker

Fixed issue with Cursed Chest being locked when dying at the same time as enemies are defeated. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed EOS SDK error preventing some players from launching the game (PC only).

The Parry Counter attack is now easier to perform.

Fixed soft-lock in the Ancient Well.

Crash fixes.

Minor audio, visual, and collision bugs.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. We reviewed the game upon release and were pleasantly surprised by the game’s engaging combat and gorgeous visuals.