New Kena Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.06 Adds Remappable Movement Keys on PC, Makes Parry Counter Attack Easier and More
Developer Ember Lab has rolled out Kena Bridge of Spirits patch 1.06 across PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Yet another patch for Kena has been deployed across all platforms, addressing some additional issues and allowing PC players to remap the movement keys. In addition, this new update makes the Parry Counter Attack easier to perform and packs a fix for lost Karma. According to the development team, save files missing Karma will be fixed after downloading and applying this new patch. You’ll find the official release notes down below:
Kena Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.06 Release Notes PC/PS5/PS4
- Added ability to remap movement keys (PC only).
- Implemented fix for lost Karma. Save files missing Karma will be corrected after downloading the patch.
- Fixed progression blocker in Storehouse. This update also fixes previous saves.
- Fixed progression blocker when entering the Ancient Well. This update also fixes previous saves.
- Fixed previous saves with Forge progression blocker
- Fixed issue with Cursed Chest being locked when dying at the same time as enemies are defeated. This update also fixes previous saves.
- Fixed EOS SDK error preventing some players from launching the game (PC only).
- The Parry Counter attack is now easier to perform.
- Fixed soft-lock in the Ancient Well.
- Crash fixes.
- Minor audio, visual, and collision bugs.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. We reviewed the game upon release and were pleasantly surprised by the game’s engaging combat and gorgeous visuals.
It's clear that Ember Lab has been inspired by Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series, as Kena: Bridge of Spirits does feel like a lite version of any 3D entry in the franchise. Controlling the Spirit Guide, players need to explore a decently sized map where all locations feel readily available but can only be accessed with the right ability or item. This semi-open-world approach works great, as it allows players to branch out when they feel like in search of collectibles and optional content without making the adventure feel too dispersive. Kena also controls very smoothly, which makes exploring the luscious locations in the game quite satisfying.