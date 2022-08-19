Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets a New Game+ Mode and Arrives on Steam in September

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is approaching its first birthday, and developer Ember Lab is preparing a major update for the charming action-adventure. Additions will include New Game+ and the “Spirit Guide Trials” challenge mode that will reward players with new skins upon completion. You can check out a trailer for the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Update, below.

Kena was a fun game, but perhaps a bit short on content, so it’s nice to see it get a bit of new life. Need to know more about the Kena Anniversay Update? Here are more details regarding what’s coming…

New Game+, which will allow players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

Charmstones that are individually equipable - these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena’s stats and abilities."

New game mode called the Spirit Guide Trials, challenging players’ skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

Completing the Spirit Guide Trials unlock outfits for Kena, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones.

An exclusive new outfit for Deluxe Edition owners.

Haven’t given Kena: Bridge of Spirits a spin yet? Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo found it to be a worthwhile, if somewhat familiar, experience in his full review…

“Despite a very familiar experience inspired by The Legend of Zelda series, Kena: Bridge of Spirits manages to stand out with its amazing visuals, excellent combat system, and puzzle design. The underwhelming story and lack of real innovation prevent the game from being a must-have, but what Kena: Bridge of Spirits does well, it really does well, so much that it's very easy to look past its issues.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. The free Anniversary Update launches on September 27. The game will launch on Steam the same day (it’s currently Epic-exclusive on PC).