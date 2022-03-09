New Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.16 Fixes Numerous Bugs and Improves Rot Hammer Targeting

Ember Lab has released Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.16 for PlayStation platforms and PC, which fixes various bugs.

The new patch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC should improve the game’s overall experience on all platforms by addressing several reported issues and improving Rot Hammer targeting. Down below you’ll find the release notes for this new update, as released by the developer.

Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.16 Release Notes PS5/PS4/PC Canceling a Rot Infused Arrow/Bomb now returns a pip of Rot Courage to Kena.

Improved Rot Hammer targeting.

Fixed bug with enemies sometimes not spawning during a Cursed Chest fight.

Fixed bug with moving platform in the Village Heart Caves not rising high enough.

Fixed interaction with Hana being possible after defeating the Woodsmith.

Fixed bug where Mask view would not always enter first-person.

Fixed sensitivity setting not affecting Photo Mode and the Mask. Improved camera control to more closely match the in-game camera.

Fixed bug with Corrupted Taro getting stuck when bound at the wrong moment.

Fixed small animation bugs.

Fixed control remapping menu bug.

As always, this new patch should download automatically if this feature is enabled on your console or when the Epic Games Store client launches.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. After being announced in 2020, the action-adventure was released back in September of last year. Be sure to read our very own review of this beautiful indie title.

“We’ve had this game concept for some time, and we’re finally able to bring our vision to life with the support from Sony and the capabilities of the new hardware,” said Mike Grier, chief creative officer of Ember Lab upon the game's announcement. “We want Kena: Bridge of Spirits to immerse the player in a detailed, fantastical world that feels real.”