New Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.11 Improves Photo Mode and Save Functions; Improves PC Ultrawide Support As Well

Developer Ember Lab has released Kena Bridge of Spirits update 1.11, which improves the game’s photo mode and save functions.

Aside from the above-mentioned changes, the new patch also includes improvements to the world map. In addition, the update improves ultrawide support on PC and addresses various bugs. The update is available now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. You’ll find the official release notes down below:

Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.11 Release Notes PS5/PS4/PC Added support for more auto-save slots (5).

Added location thumbnails to save files.

Improved quality and increased resolution of images captured with photo mode.

Added roll functionality to photo mode.

Photo mode now crops images to match the selected format.

Added ability to display collected items on the world map.

Added Meditation Spot tracking per region on the world map.

Improved ultrawide support on PC.

Fixed bugs related to save game state.

Fixed small Rot animation related bugs.

Animation, audio mixing and music bug fixes.

Fixed bugs relating to missing collectables and lost owl statues.

Reduced tracking on certain enemy and boss attacks.

Crash fixes.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available globally now. The gorgeous story-driven action-adventure was released back in August of this year, and as reported earlier this week, following the game’s successful release, its development costs have already been recouped.