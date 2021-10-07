Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC 8K Showcase on an RTX 3090 With Ray Tracing Effects is a Sight to See

A brand-new Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC showcase has surfaced, showing off the game running in 8K resolution on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU.

Courtesy of YouTube channel “Digital Dreams”, this showcase has Ember Lab’s title running on PC on Ultra Settings with the channel’s own custom “Beyond all limits Raytracing” ReShade preset based on Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s ReShade. This preset is used to further improve the game’s Ambient Occlusion effects and Global Illumination, but in all honesty, the difference doesn’t appear to be that apparent. Still, this gorgeous game running on a PC in 8K resolution on ultra-settings is a sight to behold.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits New Mods Improve Cutscene’s Framerate, Fix Ultra Wide Support

Check out the new Kena: Bridge of Spirits showcase down below and judge for yourself:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released last month for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. We reviewed the game upon release and praised its gorgeous visuals, puzzle design, and engaging combat.