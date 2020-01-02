iPhone SE 2 Launch May Include Two Models With Different Display Sizes

This year, Apple is widely believed to resurrect the iPhone SE successor, with the last time a low-cost option being offered was back in 2016. The iPhone SE 2 launch is expected early this year and according to a new report, this will be followed by another version in 2020.

Apple Could Start the iPhone SE 2 Launch With 4.7-inch Version, Followed by Another One Later On

The new report comes from DigiTimes and the outlet apparently received this tip from Taiwan supply chain insiders. Quite like the rumored iPhone SE 2, its other variant is also expected to have an LCD display, which would measure either 5.5 or 6.1 inches. According to the details of the report, the ‘second’ iPhone SE 2 launch will be pushed to as far as 2021 with no reasoning given.

New iPhone SE 2 Design, Single Rear Camera, and Multitude of Colors Illustrated ‘Accurately’ in Fresh Concept

In all, the outlet believes that a total of six iPhone models will be released this year. In contrast, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release five iPhones this year. Out of these, four will apparently belong to the iPhone 12 range and we can expect them in September if history is any indication. However, the iPhone SE 2 launch will likely take place before that, with reports suggesting that Apple will unveil the new product by the end of March 2020.

Previously, Kuo had also claimed that Apple is working on a bigger ‌iPhone SE 2‌ Plus, which we can presume to be the bigger version of the iPhone SE 2. However, he had said that it won’t be launched until 2021. Thus, we surmise that the second iPhone SE 2 model could be the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ Plus, but there’s nowhere to be sure for now.

While we probably have to wait a long time for the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ Plus, the iPhone SE 2 launch is apparently around the corner. It will likely help Apple boost sales in emerging markets where customers who don’t want to spend an exorbitant amount on an iPhone but still want powerful hardware for a reasonably affordable starting price. Perhaps one of the biggest highlights is not the fact that the iPhone SE 2 is tipped to sport a 4.7-inch screen with bezels on the top and bottom, but the fact that it will be fueled by the A13 Bionic chip under the hood, the same SoC powering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

So what do you say? Would you pick up the smaller iPhone SE 2 or the larger variant, assuming that actually happens? Let us know down in the comments.

