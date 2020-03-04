iPhone SE 2 Has Reportedly Reached Final Production Verification Stage – Low-Cost Model Said to Arrive in Late March

The iPhone SE 2 is nearing its launch, and according to rumors, the unveiling will take place at a dedicated Apple media event. Before that, a report from DigiTimes that’s behind a paywall was spotted by MacRumors and details that the low-cost model has entered the final phase of production verification at an assembly plant located in Zhengzhou, China. The news comes from industry sources that were cited by DigiTimes.

Here’s some text from the original report.

iPhone SE 2 Can Be Apple’s Most Popular Affordable Model, but New Report Shows Bigger Displays Will Always Be Preferred

“New LCD iPhone enters final verification stage Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.”

The iPhone SE 2 will be Apple’s first low-cost model since 2016, as that’s when the iPhone SE debuted. However, the upcoming successor is expected to sport a larger 4.7-inch display, though a different report talks about a larger 4.9-inch diagonal screen. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be more or less an iPhone 8 with upgraded hardware specifications. These internals will include a faster A13 Bionic and an increased 3GB of LPDD4X RAM. As for pricing, it’s expected to be thoroughly competitive at $399 for the 64GB base model.

While all of these specifications look promising, it’s the uncertainty of the launch that’s probably going to be making a lot of people nervous. That’s because last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that while Apple still has plans to release the iPhone SE 2 during the first half of 2020, but those plans might change due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Even if the unveiling goes according to schedule, the initial supply could be affected until Apple’s supply partners are working at full capacity. It’s highly likely that mass production will resume at maximum output during the second half of 2020, so that’s a good sign.

If the iPhone SE 2 arrives on time, will you be the first to pick it up? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

Source: DigiTimes

