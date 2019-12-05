iPhone SE 2 Plus Launch With No Bezels & No Face ID Rumored for 2021

For several months now, we’ve been hearing about Apple unveiling the iPhone SE 2 by the end of March 2020. While a lot of customers might not appreciate that the company is reportedly sticking to an older iPhone 8 design for next year, 2021 is a year to keep your eyes peeled out, thanks to the potential iPhone SE 2 Plus launch. A brand new report has come forth, predicting that the technology giant may be prepping a full-screen handset with a lower price tag. Unfortunately, that lower price tag will also translate into fewer features, which you’ll find out very soon.

New Prediction Surrounding the iPhone SE 2 Launch Is That It Will Support a New Form of Touch ID and Feature a Much Larger Display

Shortly after his report concerning the iPhone 13 shipping without a Lightning port, Ming-Chi Kuo states that for 2021, he predicts Apple will commence an iPhone SE 2 Plus launch, and it will be very different from the iPhone SE 2 slated to arrive next year.

“Apple will launch the ‌iPhone‌ SE2 Plus in 1H21. We predict that the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch. This model will adopt a full-screen design. The notch area will be smaller because of no Face ID support. The ‌Touch ID‌ will be integrated with the power button, which is located on the side.”

With no Face ID, Apple will not have to worry about fitting a bevy of cameras, sensors or any other hardware in any notch, so a cleaner full-screen display will be appreciated by many. However, the part where Kuo stated that Touch ID would be integrated with the power button on the side, that confused us. Remember, Kuo earlier stated that iPhone models in 2021 could feature both Face ID and in-screen Touch ID, so why the need to include a sensor with the side power button?

Also, with Qualcomm having announced its 3D Sonic Max, a much larger, faster and secure ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader, the immediate assumption was that Apple would tap the U.S. tech company for its security solution, as detailed in a previous rumor. After all, we’d much rather see an in-screen Touch ID cover a large area of the iPhone SE 2 Plus’ display than being on the side at a cumbersome location.

It’s a matter of convenience, nothing more. However, at the same time, we do believe Apple may have a reason for doing this, assuming the iPhone SE 2 Plus materializes. Right not, in-screen fingerprint readers can only be incorporated beneath OLED screens and with the iPhone SE 2 Plus, Apple might stick to the cheaper LCD panel.

Still, you’ll potentially be getting more screen real estate coupled with powerful hardware specifications at a lower price point. Do you think you should get more features? Let us know what you think down in the comments.

Source: MacRumors

