iPhone SE 2 Design Resembles an iPhone 8 in Newly Leaked Image Gallery

It’s just the first month of the new year, and we’re already coming across a significant number of leaks. After all, one of the most anticipated releases of the year for customers that want a reportedly low-cost, but very capable iPhone is the iPhone SE 2. However, for those that already own the iPhone 8, what you’re about to witness from the iPhone SE 2 design thanks to the latest render gallery might surprise you, or it might not, depending on how you view things.

The iPhone SE 2 Design Shows off a Gorgeous Frosted Glass Back Which Looks Similar to What the iPhone 11 Pro Touts

Once more, @OnLeaks is back, this time, collaborating with iGeeskblog to bring to you the iPhone SE 2 render gallery, as well as a short video posted below. In more than one way, the iPhone SE 2 design resembles the iPhone 8. Starting from those thick bezels from the top and bottom, right down to the home button, which we believe will support Touch ID, looking at these images immediately makes us take a walk down memory lane when Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 in 2017. It’s possible that to save as much money as possible, Apple chose to incorporate newer hardware in the iPhone 8 chassis, much like it did with the iPhone SE launch back in 2017.

Apple Could Start the Year With Not One, but Two iPhone SE 2 Launches With Different Display Sizes in Mind

The company pretty much took the iPhone 5s body and crammed in updated hardware, selling it at a lower price point in the end, and on this occasion, Apple is expected to repeat history. The iPhone SE 2 price, or iPhone 9, as a previous rumor claims will be the name of this model, is expected to start from $399, with the handset possibly available in a variety of finishes to attract as many customers as possible. According to the dimensions shared by @OnLeaks, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to measure 138.5 by 67.4 by 7.8mm (8.6mm if you include the rear camera hump).







According to these numbers, the iPhone SE 2 design will be thicker than the iPhone 8, as the latter measures 7.3mm at its thickest. Perhaps the 0.5mm difference could be attributed to an increase in battery capacity. The iPhone SE 2 specifications already include a 4.7-inch display and an A13 Bionic, the same chipset that currently powers the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. With that efficient SoC, it wouldn’t hurt for Apple to crap in that extra battery capacity, so let us keep our fingers crossed for that.



















So when can you expect the iPhone SE 2 launch? According to what rumors have shared, Apple could announce the upcoming model by the end of March this year. As for anything else that we might have missed out, you’ll probably find out during the official launch, so stay tuned for more updates.

Source: iGeeskblog