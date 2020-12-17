Check Out How iOS 14.3 Stacks Up Against iOS 14.2 in a Speed Test Comparison – Video

Earlier this week, Apple released its latest iOS 14.3 update for all compatible iPhone users. While it did bring some of the biggest changes with it, it's vital to find out if it also enhanced the device's performance. iOS 14.3 featured Apple's new Fitness+ workout service along with the new Apple ProRAW image format for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Let's find out how Apple's new iOS 14.3 update compares against iOS 14.2 in a speed test comparison.

iOS 14.3 Speed Test Comparison Against iOS 14.2 - Has the Performance Increased?

Apple's new iOS 14.3 update also brings forth a bunch of bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. With that said, are the bug fixes and stability improvements enough to improve the device's performance compared to iOS 14.2. It's not always the case that performance improves with certain updates because there have been cases where the performance got the hit. However, since Apple takes good care of its older hardware in terms of updates, the performance could see a jump as well.

Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, tvOS 14.4 to Developers

Even with the iOS 14 release, Apple made sure that older iPhone models retain their performance. Past speed test comparisons against iOS 13 showed that performance was not the point of concern. The latest iOS 14.3 speed test comparison against iOS 14.2 was conducted by the YouTube channel iAppleBytes. The test was demonstrated on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone XR. So we're about to see how does performance compares on older iPhone models running iOS 14.3 against iOS 14.2. Check out the video below for more details.

As can be seen in the video, iOS 14.3 was a wee bit slower when it comes to boot up speed on older iPhones. However, app launch times and the transitions are pretty much the same on iOS 14.3 compared to iOS 14.2. Surprisingly, iOS 14.3 did score on the iPhone XR running iOS 14.3 is a bit lower than expected. However, this does not entail that the update has affected the device's performance.

Take note that this is not a scientific speed test and there are several factors that involve performance on your device, this includes the amount of data and cache memory of your iPhone. A similar test pertaining to iOS 14.3 battery test was also conducted yesterday, so you can check that out as well.

We will share more details on iOS 14.3 as soon as they arrive, so do stick around for more. Let us know your thoughts regarding iOS 14.3 speed test comparison against iOS 14.2 in the comments down below.