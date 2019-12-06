iPhone 9, Not iPhone SE 2 May Be Named Apple’s 2020 Low-Cost Model

Being the immediate successor to the iPhone SE launched back in 2016, the iPhone SE 2 would serve as the ideal model name of Apple’s 2020 low-cost option that’s rumored to start from $399. However, a fresh report claims that the iPhone 9 is what Apple could end up naming it for next year, and for a lot of reasons, that makes sense too.

iPhone 9, or iPhone SE 2 Could Also Serve as iPhone 8’s Successor, as It’s Rumored to Get the Same Design and Display Size Treatment

Japanese blog Mac Otakara appears to suggest that the iPhone 9 could be the official name of Apple’s low-cost 2020 offering. As stated before, the ‘iPhone 9’ makes a lot of sense now than it did before. After all, if you think about it, the iPhone SE features a 4-inch screen, while the handset now formerly known as iPhone SE 2 is rumored to possess a 4.7-inch display, the same panel belonging to the iPhone 8. So, this ‘iPhone SE 2’ is closer to the iPhone 8 in both design and display size, which is why the latest rumor refers to it as the iPhone 9.

iPhone SE 2’s Base Price and Hardware Specs Could Make It Apple’s Most Popular Model for 2020

Also, if that didn’t convince you enough, let us try something else. The iPhone SE back from 2016 features an A9 SoC, while the iPhone 8 is powered by the A11 Bionic. As for the iPhone 9, it’s reported to include an A13 Bionic, the same silicon that currently powers the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In terms of performance differences, the A11 Bionic and A13 Bionic narrow that gap more than the A9 ever could, hence cementing our belief that the iPhone 9 model name should become official.

As for when you can expect this ‘iPhone 9’, previous reports have detailed that the low-cost option is slated to arrive by the end of March 2020. As for other specifications, it’s rumored to feature 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM, with a base internal storage of 64GB and it should be available in a variety of color variants.

Source: Mac Otakara

