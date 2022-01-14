New 2022 iPhone SE Renders Resemble the iPhone XR Rather Than the iPhone 8

From all that we have heard about the upcoming 2022 iPhone SE, it was supposed to resemble the iPhone 8 with its 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen and chunky bezels. However, on this occasion, we are greeted with some renders that look nothing that we have reported about previously.

2022 iPhone SE Renders Show a Notch Too, but No Evidence That the Upcoming Handset Will Support Face ID

According to TenTechReview and David from @xleaks7, the 2022 iPhone SE, chronologically known as the iPhone SE 3, will measure 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (8.2mm with camera bump) and as for the display size goes, the handset is said to measure 5.69 inches. That value is higher than that of the iPhone 8, which we mentioned earlier to sport a 4.7-inch display when measured diagonally. It is possible that the new model retains the same footprint as the 4.7-inch version while providing increased real estate to the user.

2022 iPhone SE Could Be Announced as Early as March via Virtual Announcement

With the notch at the top, Apple could adopt the same pattern it has used on previously released high-end iPhones, but there is no word if the 2022 iPhone SE will support Face ID. Apple could remove it from the equation to keep production costs down. As it so happens, we reported about one rumor claiming that the iPhone SE 3 will resemble the iPhone XR, feature 5G support and also get the A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 series. Unfortunately, that rumor did not chime on Face ID support.

Unfortunately, one tipster commented that Apple does not intend to use this design and that according to the progress, it may be introduced to the 2024 version instead. In short, the 2022 iPhone SE is said to retain the same design as the 2020 model, with a release possibly happening in March or April. While it is exciting to see these renders, we do not actually see them materializing, though we would love to hear what you have to say.

If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our rumor roundup, which we will continue to update every time we stumble across fresh information.

News Source: TenTechReview