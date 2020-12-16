iOS 14.3 Battery Test Against iOS 14.2 on Older iPhone Models – Has it Improved?

Apple released iOS 14.3 this week and it was a major upgrade pertaining to the number of features added to the mix. Moreover, the update housed some of the most anticipated features like Apple's new Fitness+ workout service and its new ProRAW image format that improves picture quality by a lot. While we will get to that later, there were several other features part of the update as well. However, one may ask how the latest iOS 14.2 update contributes to the battery life on older iPhone models. We now have the answer and you can check out the iOS 14.3 battery life test below.

iOS 14.3 Battery Life Test Reveals Neutral Results, No Massive Gain in Battery Life on Older iPhone Models

The iOS 14.3 battery life test has been conducted by the YouTube channel iAppleBytes. The video demonstrates how has the latest update to the iPhone contributed to the battery life on the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s. Henceforth, you will be able to see how iOS 14.3 affects the battery life on all older iPhone models but the iPhone 12 series.

Before we dive into the video, take note that there were many reports by users in which they complained about the standby battery drain on iOS 14.2. While Apple has added bug fixes and performance enhancements to the update as well, we should see the difference in terms of battery on older iPhones. Also, the test would tell us if Apple has fixed the sudden battery drain issue with the release of iOS 14.3.

Starting off with the Geekbench battery drain test, the iPhone 11 lasted 5 hours and 7 minutes. This is a solid 9 minutes below the test with iOS 14.2. The new iPhone SE and iPhone XR also saw a 7-9 minutes decline with iOS 14.3 in the battery drain test compared to iOS 14.2. The iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s showed average results as well and there was no major increase in battery life. You can check out the video embedded below for more details on the iOS 14.3 battery life test.

Other than users complaining of battery drain issues, iOS 14.3 does not boost battery life. While that is the case for battery life, we can't really tell if Apple has fixed the standby battery drainage. This will be cleared to us as users report a positive transition from iOS 14.2 to iOS 14.3. The final conclusion rests with time and users' feedback for the update.

We will keep you guys posted on the latest, so be sure to stick around with us. Let us know in the comments if you have updated to iOS 14.3? Are you having issues pertaining to battery life on older iPhone models? Let us know in the comments.