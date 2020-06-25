iPhone 12 Might Not Ship With EarPods or Charger – Barclays

Apple might not include EarPods or a charger in the box for its new iPhone 12 lineup, if a new research note by Barclays is to be believed.

This research note by analysts at Barclays corroborates the recent reports by Ming-Chi Kuo and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. The common reason reported by all the analysts is that Apple will be aiming to push AirPods sales by not including any wired headphones in the box with iPhone 12. If true, this will be a risky move by Apple as customers might not like spending additional money to buy headphones.

Apple has shipped wired headphones in the box ever since it launched the original iPhone. Many other manufacturers have shipped cheaper smartphones without headphones, but flagship smartphones don't usually skip on including wired headphones. Considering that AirPods sell like hotcakes, despite Apple shipping wired headphones with iPhones, we think the chances of this happening are very slim.

Barclays analysts also believe that Apple will not include a charger in the box with any iPhone 12. Apple had only recently moved from including 5W chargers, to 18W chargers with iPhone 11. This report contradicts a recent leak that Apple will include a 20W charger with iPhone 12. Every smartphone manufacturer ships a charger in the box, even if some don't ship headphones, so take this one with a grain of salt.

Note that Barclays have a mixed report with predicting future Apple product features.

The analysts also reported on a few other things that we have also heard from other sources before:

Only the iPhone 12 Pro models will ship with LiDAR scanner, which was first introduced with the 2020 iPad Pro.

iPhone 12 mass production is 4 - 6 weeks delayed. This corroborates other reports that Apple might delay shipment of some iPhone 12 models to October, after announcing them in September. Apple has done this before too, when faced with supply constraints. Note that Apple launches iPhone in a huge number of markets every year in September, so the supply chain has to produce a lot of units for launch.

An iPad Pro refresh might happen later this year. This might be the rumored 5G iPad Pro with A14x Bionic SoC.

Third-generation AirPods might launch in early 2021. They are expected to have a design similar to AirPods Pro, and a cheaper price.

via MacRumors