AirPods 3 to Potentially Launch in First Half of 2021 With Design Similar to AirPods Pro

Apple is potentially planning to launch the AirPods 3 which will feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro. Moreover, Apple's totally wireless earbuds are expected to be launched in the first half of 2021. Ming-Chi Kuo's research notes obtained by MacRumors point that Apple's third-generation AirPods will be here in the first half of next year.

Apple to Launch AirPods 3 in 2021 With an AirPods Pro-like Design

The AirPods Pro was debuted in November of last year that featured a compact design compared to the previous-gen model. However, the earbuds are quite powerful and pack unique features compared to the rest of the market. The in-ear design featured shorter stem below the ear. Some of the upgraded features compared to the previous-gen model includes active noise-cancellation, better sound quality along with water and sweat resistance.

Apple Kicks Off WWDC 2020 Keynote, Here are Some Quick Highlights in Plain Text

The current version of AirPods includes the second-gen model with a wired charging case which is priced at $159. With a wireless case, you can get it for $199. Moreover, you can get your hands on the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case at $249. If Ming-Chi Kuo's words are anything to go by, we will see AirPods 3 in the second half of 2021. While there will be a design shift from the standard AirPods, there is a possibility that the design will a hybrid of the standard and Pro model.

Kuo also states that iPhone 12 will not be shipped with EarPods out of the box. This will boost the company's AirPods sales into 2021. Other than this, the analyst also points out Apple will launch some sort of a promotion program in the second half of this year to make it easier for users to get their hands on the AirPods.

We will share more details as it arrives. Share your views on AirPods 3 down in the comments.

News Source: MacRumors