AirPods Shipments for 2020 to Reach 90 Million, Resulting in a 50 Percent Increase From Last Year

Apple sold around 60 million AirPods in 2019, taking control of 50 percent of the wireless headphones market. This year doesn’t appear to show a slump in the company’s growth, because a fresh report states that AirPods shipments for 2020 are expected to reach 90 million, which is a staggering number considering these are just audio accessories.

The report comes from DigiTimes, with its complete info locked behind a subscription. The small amount of detail states that the expected shipment number represents an increase of 50 percent compared to last year, according to sources from the supply chain. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not confirmed how terribly the output will be affected and whether this will have a negative impact on the overall number.

What we do know is that the recent AirPods Pro release has been met with a massive success, largely due to the number of upgraded features if you compare them to the second-generation AirPods. There’s also a rumor that Apple is prepping a ‘Lite’ version of the AirPods Pro, meaning that customers will have more choices on what to get down the road. This can have a positive impact on the overall AirPods shipments for 2020, but there’s even better news for Apple. According to a previous report from Counterpoint Research, total shipments will reach 100 million units by the end of 2020.

In addition to wireless earphones, Apple has also dominated the wearable market in 2019, where the company shipped approximately 43.4 million units. Whether or not this success will continue to maintain its momentum through the entire 2020, we’ll have to update our readers in the future. As for now, it looks like AirPods shipments for 2020 are expected to reach a new high.

Source: DigiTimes

