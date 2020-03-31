iOS 14 Code Reveals New Activity Rings for Kids Mode Coming with watchOS 7

iOS 14 is still months away and we're hearing what the operating system will bring in terms of forward-facing features. As per the latest leak, Apple will be adding a new SchoolTime mode and Kids Mode. The main purpose of the feature will be to allow kids to use an Apple Watch without the need of owning an iPhone. Scroll down for more details on the subject.

New Activity Rings for Kids Kids Mode Coming with watchOS 7, As Per iOS 14 Leak

As per 9to5mac, Apple will bake features like SchoolTime and Kids Mode to the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch account will be linked to only a single iPhone's Apple ID. This will enable parents to manage and control their kid's Apple Watch through their iPhone.

iOS 14 to Bring New Notification Triggers, AR Mode to ‘Find My’ App

Since it is not feasible for kids to own an iPhone, the move will basically give more control to the parents. In addition to this, iOS 14 also shares details on Kids Mode and how it will work differently compared to the usual mode. The Activity Rings are a major part of the Apple Watch, letting users know about the completion of daily goals.

Take note that certain health-related features like ECG are limited to adults only and it seems the company is tweaking these features which will work for kids as well. The rings show the number of calories burned in a day and Apple is likely to change the way Activity Rings work. The wearable will be able to track a 90-minute session in a day instead of showing the active calories burned in the entire day.

The Apple Watch encourages users to workout and remain active in other activities such as Treadmill and other exercises. The upcoming Kids Mode will encourage kids to be more active as well where they will be rewarded for playing outside. The feature will be coming with watchOS 7 later this year.

We will share more details on iOS 14 and watchOS 7 as soon as we hear it. You might also want to check out other leaks on iOS 14.

Source: 9to5mac

