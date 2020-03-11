Apple Working on New AR App for iOS 14, Testing With Apple Store and Starbucks Integrations

Apple is in the works to develop a new augmented reality app codenamed "Gobi". According to the report, the app will cater to QR code-like tags which will trigger an augmented reality experience. The company is currently experimenting integrations with Apple Stores and Starbucks. The new app will be part of iOS 14 which will be announced later this year.

iOS 14 Will Feature a New AR App, Testing Apple Store and Starbucks Integrations

The findings from 9to5mac denote that Apple seems to be testing the app with its own Apple Store integrations as well as Starbucks. What this means is that the users will be able to know more about the products on display, get its pricing as well as comparisons. The information will be readily available on a user's phone, so that's something that we can look forward to with the next big iOS 14 release.

As mentioned earlier specific QR codes-like tags will trigger the augmented reality experience in iOS 14's AR app and it is very likely that iBeacons or Apple's forthcoming AirTags will act as the trigger. Furthermore, it is very likely that there will be an API or SDK integration that third-party companies will make use of. This is due to provide their own tag identifiers.

Since companies will provide their own tag identifiers, the extensions will be built into the apps downloaded from the App Store. The tag identifiers will load custom assets and scenery for the company with information regarding the products. Apple is currently in the works for the AR App to be part of iOS 14 and also testing the feature with Starbucks.

Furthermore, we're not sure if the API would be available for free for everyone. However, we will let you guys know as soon as we have more information on the subject. Speaking of iOS 14, you might also want to check out more leaks:

Share your views on the upcoming AR App in iOS 14 down in the comments.